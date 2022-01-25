South Jersey Police Officer Admits Making Death Threats Against Former Girlfriend: Prosecutor

A South Jersey police officer has pleaded guilty to making death threats against a former girlfriend, authorities said.

Dylan J. Keenan-Hannum, 30, of the Del Haven section of Middle Township, was charged on Nov. 14 by Lower Township police with burglary, making terroristic threats and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Keenan-Hannum is a police officer in the borough of West Wildwood.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to the terroristic threats charge, said Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland. As part of his plea agreement, Keenan-Hannum must give up all public employment including being a police officer, the prosecutor said. He also must surrender any firearms he possesses, Sutherland said.

Keenan-Hannum faces three to five years in New Jersey state prison when he is sentenced on March 22, Sutherland said.

The investigation was handled by detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Professional Standards Unit.

