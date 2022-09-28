SEEN HIM? NJ State Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing Man With Dementia, 54

The New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station is seeking the public's help locating Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Courthouse.

Osmundsen was last seen on Sept. 27, at approximately 9:51 p.m., after he walked away from his vehicle which was located on State Highway 55 south in the area of mile post 35 in Vineland, police said.

He is described as a white male, 5’8” tall, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, gray shirt, gray bookbag, gray slip on shoes and possibly wearing glasses. He also suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

