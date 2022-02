Firefighters were battling a fire at a popular pizzeria in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. at Sal's Ristorante & Pizzaria, 8500 New Jersey Ave. in Wildwood Creat, initial reports said.

Mutual aid was requested from Rio Grande and Erma fire departments, an unconfirmed report said.

This is a developing news story.

