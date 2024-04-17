Jonathan Duerr, 30, of Wildwood, was arrested on Sunday, Apr. 14, the Wildwood Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Apr. 16. His arrest came while officers were investigating a burglary at a home on the 200 block of East Cresse Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

Police spotted Duerr near the corner of Oak Avenue and the city's boardwalk, and he was identified as the burglary suspect. Duerr ran away from officers when he was told he was under arrest but he was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Officers found Duerr with a folding knife, a Glock-model MBS 6mm BB gun wrapped in black electrical tape, suspected heroin in a plastic pill bottle, and suboxone film strips. He also had two active arrest warrants in Cape May and Middle Township.

Duerr was charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree certain persons not to carry a weapon, and fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight.

Duerr was held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

