Ocean City Mayor Opposes $150M Luxury Beachfront Resort Proposed By His Own Business Partner

A $150 million luxury hotel proposed at the Jersey Shore does not have the support of the city's mayor — even though it was proposed by his own business partner.

The Icona Resort was proposed by Eustace Mita at last week's Ocean City Council meeting. Mita is a partner of Mayor Jay Gillian's Wonderland Pier, which is located right next to the would-be resort.

"After consideration of the ICONA presentation to City Council at their February 23 public meeting, I spoke to Eustace Mita to express my concerns," Gillian said in a Tuesday, Feb. 28, letter posted on the city's website.

"I told Mr. Mita that while I understand the need for hotel rooms in Ocean City, I cannot and will not support his proposal to the council," Gillian wrote.

Icona Resorts' massive eight-story hotel proposed for a plot of land between Ocean City High School and the beachfront would feature 325 rooms, a pool overlooking the boardwalk, upscale shops and more.

The artist's renderings of possible variations on the project were presented to the City Council on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Icona would need to acquire a city-owned parking lot just off the boardwalk between 5th and 6th streets to make the project viable. Mita would also need to the city to waive zoning laws that ban hotels along the boardwalk.

Last year, Icona proposed a $150 million, 160-room hotel for a former theater site in Cape May but faced obstacles as reported here.

Gillian didn’t explain in his letter why he opposed the hotel. But he has previously expressed opposition to high-rises along the Boardwalk.

