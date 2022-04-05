Motorist, 56, Killed, 2 Others Hurt In Cape May Crash: State Police

A father of four was killed and two others injured in a weekend crash in Cape May County, authorities said.

A Honda traveling east on Route 631 (Tuckahoe Road), between Church and Butter roads, in the Marmora section of Upper Township crossed over the center line and struck a westbound Mercedes Benz at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, April 2, State Police said.

The driver of the Honda, John Howard Creamer, 56, of Marmora, died in the crash.

The car’s engine caught fire and one person was trapped following the crash, the Marmora Volunteer Fire Co. said.

Two occupants of the Mercedes were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.

Marmora Volunteer Fire Co. responded along with the Upper Township Division of EMS, the Upper Township Rescue Squad, Seaville Fire & Rescue and Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Co.

Firefighters remained on the scene for over five hours assisting the State Police and the medical examiner’s office with the investigation. There were no injuries to first responders.

