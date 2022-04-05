Contact Us
Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
Return to your home site

Menu

Cape May Daily Voice serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Cumberland Salem
    serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: NJ Doc's Office Manager, BF Got 4,000 Percocet Using Stolen Scripts: Police
News

Motorist, 56, Killed, 2 Others Hurt In Cape May Crash: State Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Cape May fatal crash scene Cape May fatal crash scene
Cape May fatal crash scene Photo Credit: Facebook/ Marmora Volunteer Fire Co..
Cape May fatal crash scene Cape May fatal crash scene
Cape May fatal crash scene Photo Credit: Facebook/ Marmora Volunteer Fire Co..

A father of four was killed and two others injured in a weekend crash in Cape May County, authorities said.

A Honda traveling east on Route 631 (Tuckahoe Road), between Church and Butter roads, in the Marmora section of Upper Township crossed over the center line and struck a westbound Mercedes Benz at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, April 2, State Police said.

The driver of the Honda, John Howard Creamer, 56, of Marmora, died in the crash.

The car’s engine caught fire and one person was trapped following the crash, the Marmora Volunteer Fire Co. said.

Two occupants of the Mercedes were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.

Marmora Volunteer Fire Co. responded along with the Upper Township Division of EMS, the Upper Township Rescue Squad, Seaville Fire & Rescue and Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Co.

Firefighters remained on the scene for over five hours assisting the State Police and the medical examiner’s office with the investigation. There were no injuries to first responders.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.