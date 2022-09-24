Massive H2Oi Car Show With Wild Reputation Spends Weekend In Wildwood

Hundreds of cars gathered Friday, Sept. 23 in Wildwood for an annual "unsanctioned" show that attendees say will be laid back this year despite a history of chaos in other cities. Still, police are ramping up patrols.

Previously held in Ocean City, MD, the H2Oi show is an unofficial event supporting car culture where respected is encouraged, according to the event's Instagram page. The event will be held through Sunday, Sept. 25.

In year's past, the car show caused chaos and led to multiple traffic violations in Ocean City for spinning out U-turns on wet pavement, racing, speeding and more, police told Delmarva Now.

An H2Oi Facebook group with more than 24,000 members is loaded with comments saying this year's event is meant to be "laid back" and "chill." Most attendees seem to hope that rules will be followed so the show won't have to find a new place to go next year.

"I don’t think it’s much to[sic] ask to follow the standard traffic laws they have in place," A Facebook user said. "All the car events there seem to be much better." One person threatened to pop the tires of the people who fail to follow the rules and "ruin" the fun for everyone else.

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto says he has a zero tolerance policy for traffic violations.

Dozens of cars pulled into local washes for a quick shine before gathering in the Loew's parking lot on Route 9 Friday afternoon and evening.

