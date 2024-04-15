A jury found 34-year-old Jonathan Perez guilty on four charges on Friday, Apr. 12, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release. He was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The trial began on Monday, Mar. 18, more than a year after he was arrested. The girl reported the abuse "over an extended period of time" to state police in Woodbine on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Perez was arrested the next morning and a grand jury indicted him on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2023.

"Thanks to the diligent efforts and unwavering commitment of our law enforcement professionals, justice has been served swiftly and decisively," Sutherland said in a statement. "Their dedication to upholding the law and seeking justice for victims is commendable."

Perez was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility to await sentencing. Prosecutors said anyone convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a victim younger than 13 faces 25 years to life in prison under the Jessica Lunsford Act.

Perez was scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, June 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.