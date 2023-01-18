2,650 Bags Heroin Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County

A pair of North Cape May residents have been charged with multiple drug-dealing violations, authorities said.

Kenneth Lopez-Atiles, 29, and Christine Pagan, 35, of the 3000 Block of Bayshore Road in the North Cape May section of Lower Township were arrested for the distribution of heroin, according to the Cape May County prosecutor.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force concluded a cooperative narcotics investigation into the distribution of heroin.

On this same date, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit and the Lower Township Police Department executed Court authorized search warrants on the residence, vehicles, and storage unit of Lopez-Atiles and Pagan.

As a result of these search warrants, over 2,650 bags of suspected heroin with a street value of approximately $30,000 were seized.

Both Lopez-Atiles and Pagan were being held in the Atlantic County Correctional Facility for unrelated charges.

