The male American Bison calf was born to "Beverly" and "Hank," on Aug. 17, the free zoo said.

The calf had not been named yet.

This young calf is bright and strong and can be seen daily in close proximity to its mother, the zoo said on Facebook.

"He is reliant on his mother's milk for the next several months and our guests will get to see him nurse if they watch long enough!"

The zoo is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

