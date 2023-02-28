Young Magicians Sought For Paramount+ Movie Filming In NJ

This may be a dream come true for any young aspiring actors who love magic.

Paramount+ is looking for magicians ages 18 and older to portray high school students.

The movie is set to be filmed in Middletown in March.

The roles are open to all ethnicities and all gender identifies according to this Backstage listing.

Covid testing with a $100 stipend will be on March 7 either in Middletown Township or Williamsburg, Brooklyn, depending on your preference;

The featured film shoots on March 9 in Middletown. Transportation will be provided from Manhattan.

The pay is a flat rate of $197 for a day's work.

