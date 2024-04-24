Imani Goodman, 26, from the Villas section of Lower Township, was arrested in Wayne County, Mississippi, on Tuesday, Apr. 23. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced his arrest in a news release on Wednesday, Apr. 24.

Lower Township police responded to a home on Oregon Avenue where someone was stabbed several times on Wednesday, Apr. 3. The victim was rushed to Cape Regional Medical Center in Middle Township and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Goodman was identified as the main suspect in the case. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety found Goodman in Wayne County and he was taken into custody. He was awaiting extradition to New Jersey, where he'll face the charges in the stabbing.

If convicted, Goodman faces up to 10 years in state prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.