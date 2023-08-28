DWI Driver, 21, Leaves West Wildwood Pedestrian Critical In Middle Township Hit-Run: Police

Elijah Bethel is believed to have struck the West Wildwood woman at the intersection of Route 47 and 5th Street in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, Middle Township police said.

Then, he fled the scene in a Nissan Altima, police said.

Bethel was later found and arrested for Driving while Intoxicated, Assault by Auto, Knowingly Leaving a Motor Vehicle Accident with Serious Bodily Injury and was issued with several motor vehicle summonses. The victim was taken to Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center City Division for her injuries and is listed as critical but stable.

The crash was investigated by the Middle Township Crash Team, Middle Township Major Crimes Unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Also assisting with the investigation were the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, New Jersey State Police, Rio Grande Fire Company and Green Creek Fire Company. Due to the investigation, Route 47 was closed for approximately 3 hours.

