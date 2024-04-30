Xavier Figueroa Jr., 20, of Cape May Court House, was charged with second-degree manufacturing child pornography, second-degree distributing child pornography, and third-degree possession of child pornography. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced the charges in a news release on Monday, Apr. 29.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said someone later identified as Figueroa was sharing child sexual abuse material on Twitter. Homeland Security Investigations, the county prosecutor's office, and Middle Township police executed a search warrant at Figueroa's home on Wednesday, Apr. 24.

After the search and a follow-up investigation, police determined Figueroa possessed, manufactured, and distributed child sexual abuse material. He was arrested and charged on Friday, Apr. 26.

Figueroa was held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in state prison.

Anyone with information about child exploitation or other crimes should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

