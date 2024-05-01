Overcast 50°

SHARE

Voorhees Mall Fire South Jersey Homeschool Association

A fire at the Voorhees Town Center on Friday, April 19, has prompted the South Jersey Homeschool Association to look for a new home, according to a campaign devoted to the cause.

Voorhees Town Center fire.

Voorhees Town Center fire.

 Photo Credit: Camden County IAFF Local 3249
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The association estimates it needs $60,000 to clean up soot and smoke damage, replace unusable items, for legal costs and to secure a new location pending negotiations with the landlord.

"The fire was contained to the food court area, but soot coverage has affected the entire mall, including our facility," the association said on a GoFundMe page.

"We will need to make payments up front in order to move forward with remediating our belongings, so that we can reopen and continue to provide valuable services to our community," the association wrote.

SJHA said it serves more than 700 families

"Any funds raised will go directly to restoring our community center. If we are able to secure reimbursement from our landlord, we will use the reimbursement to directly further our mission with: scholarships, accessibility, and aiding in affordability."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE