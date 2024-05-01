The association estimates it needs $60,000 to clean up soot and smoke damage, replace unusable items, for legal costs and to secure a new location pending negotiations with the landlord.

"The fire was contained to the food court area, but soot coverage has affected the entire mall, including our facility," the association said on a GoFundMe page.

"We will need to make payments up front in order to move forward with remediating our belongings, so that we can reopen and continue to provide valuable services to our community," the association wrote.

SJHA said it serves more than 700 families

"Any funds raised will go directly to restoring our community center. If we are able to secure reimbursement from our landlord, we will use the reimbursement to directly further our mission with: scholarships, accessibility, and aiding in affordability."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.