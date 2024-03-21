The USS New Jersey is scheduled to move from its dock in Camden on Thursday, March 21 when it will head to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive dry-dock maintenance.

The launch is set for 12:10 p.m. View the move by clicking here.

Guided by tugboats, the ship will pass under the Walt Whitman Bridge around 1:30 p.m., and the bridge will be closed to traffic.

The vessel will initially coast to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, where it will be balanced before going to the Navy Yard six days later. The ship will arrive in Paulsboro around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Public viewing areas include the Camden waterfront, Red Bank Battlefield in National Park and Riverwinds complex in West Deptford.

Details on Dry Dock Guided Tours, a cruise with the Battleship on the Spirit of Philadelphia and more can be found by clicking here.

