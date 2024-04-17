Light Rain 62°

Collingswood High School White Student Union

An unofficial high school club accused of racial bias is under investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and local police.

Collingswood High School

Collingswood High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Members of a non-sanctioned club at Collingswood High School called the "White Student Union" allegedly spew racist slurs against some students, according to a report by 6abc.comStudents told the news outlet that the behavior has been getting worse. 

"This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Collingswood Police Department and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office," said Donna Weaver, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor. "As such, we are not releasing any information at this time."

Daily Voice has requested comment from high school officials.

Click here for the complete report by 6abc.com. 

