Sidewalk Driver Leaves Trail Of Destruction On Reckless Rampage Through Camden County: Cops

Trouble began around 5:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, when Audobon police officers were called to S. Hood Avenue where Christian Capacchione, of National Park and Woodbury, had gotten into an accident in a white Dodge Charger, police said.

The car matched the description of a vehicle that moments prior had been driving erratically on the sidewalks in Haddonfield and Haddon Township, police said.

During the rampage, Capacchione rammed his vehicle into the British Chip Shop on E. Kings Highway, shattering the glass windows and leaving patio furniture upside-down.

By the time police arrived, Capacchione had taken off running and was trying to break into area homes — specifically on the 100 block of S. Barrett Avenue.

It wasn't long before officers found Capacchione, as he ran through a yard of a home and tried to break into yet another home from the back deck, police said.

Capacchione initially resisted arrest, leaving two officers hurt, but was ultimately arrested without further incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed that as police were being called to the scene, Capacchione entered or tried to enter six homes and one car, leaving behind 16 victims, authorities said.

He was charged with 16 criminal offenses including: Terroristic Threats, Burglary, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest. The two (2) injured Audubon Police Officers suffered only minor injuries and were treated then released from a local medical facility.

He was remanded to the Camden County Jail.

