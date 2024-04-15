More than 20 individual fires broke out across Winslow Township, spanning from Berlin-Cross Keys to Ancora State Hospital, the state's wildfire service said.

The fires were all mostly contained as of 6 p.m. and were sparked by a passing train.

Along with ground crews, the Forest Fire Service also responded with aviation assets including a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) that can drop up to 600 gallons of water at a time, and an observation helicopter.

No structures were threatened by the fire and there are no road closures were necessary.

No further updates were expected as of 6:30 p.m.

