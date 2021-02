Camden County firefighters and EMS crews were called to a report of a possible jumper down on Sunday night, authorities said.

An unidentified woman reportedly jumped from the top floor of a high-rise apartment building at 3005 Chapel Ave. in Cherry Hill, according to initial reports.

The building spans at least 12 stories.

An unconfirmed report about 8 p.m. said the woman was not breathing.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.