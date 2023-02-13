Shooter On The Loose In Camden Killing

A 38-year--old Camden man was shot to death early Sunday, Feb. 12, authorities said.

At 4:15 a.m, Camden County Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden, for a report of a man who was shot.

The shooting victim was identified as Dwayne Adkins.

He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069, and Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947.

