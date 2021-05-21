Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJSP Identify South Jersey Woman, 30, Killed In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police have identified the driver killed in a one-car crash last weekend on the Atlantic City Expressway. 

Karla Gierbolini-Vazquez, 30, of Camden was driving westbound near milepost 48.6 in Gloucester Township when her Honda Civic veered off the right side of the expressway and hit several trees before she was ejected, state troopers said

Gierbolini-Vazquez was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, which occurred about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

A passenger was taken to Cooper University Medical Center with serious injuries. State Police didn’t release his name. 

Neither Gierbolini-Vazquez nor the passenger were wearing a seat belt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.