NJSP Identify South Jersey Woman, 30, Killed In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

New Jersey State Police have identified the driver killed in a one-car crash last weekend on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Karla Gierbolini-Vazquez, 30, of Camden was driving westbound near milepost 48.6 in Gloucester Township when her Honda Civic veered off the right side of the expressway and hit several trees before she was ejected, state troopers said

Gierbolini-Vazquez was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash, which occurred about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

A passenger was taken to Cooper University Medical Center with serious injuries. State Police didn’t release his name.

Neither Gierbolini-Vazquez nor the passenger were wearing a seat belt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

