American Water Employee Killed On White Horse Pike Job Site Was Hardworking Sicklerville Dad

He was a father, a son, a husband, a U.S. Army veteran, and so much more.

"This was my baby," his heartbroken mother, Joanne Devine, said in a Facebook post. "My son. He was so much more than an 'American Water Employee.'"

Sease, 26, was killed and three of his colleagues injured when their crew was hit by a vehicle at a job site on White Horse Pike in Magnolia on Wednesday, May 29, just before 10 a.m.

A GoFundMe started by Sease's coworkers of Water Workers Local 99 had raised $78,000 as of Saturday, June 1.

A Sicklerville father of three, Sease was raised in Blackwood and Stratford and graduated from Sterling High School in 2015, according to his obituary on the Egizi Funeral Home website.

Loved ones turned out in droves to pay their respects to a memorial set up at the crash site.

Sease joined the U.S. Army until 2018 when he medically retired and joined American Water. At the time of his death, he was working as a Utility Mechanic II.

That same year, Sease married his wife, Brittanie. The couple share three children together: Aubree, 7, Julian, 5, and Savannah, 21 months.

Sease was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan, his mom said.

"He often talked about how the Eagles got him through some really tough times in his life," she said.

"He joined the Army 3 days after he turned 18. His first football season there, he was talking about watching that first game for WEEKS, because he was homesick and the Eagles felt like home.

"I remember him calling me and was so upset when he went to watch the game and realized it wasn't televised in upstate NY where he was stationed. He asked if I could find a way for him to watch the game. I did. I'm so glad I did."

In addition to his wife and children, Sease is survived by his parents, Craig Sease and Joanne Devine (Jessie Devine); siblings Kristin Sease, Alana Sease and Devin Sease; grandparents Wanda Sease, Leslie Bayliss, and Judith Rilling.

Services will be held Thursday, June 6 at the Egizi Funeral Home with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a service to follow. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

"Kyle’s big smile and infectious laugh will always be remembered," the GoFundMe for his family says. "He was close to his parents and siblings, and devoted to his wife and three children. He will be missed terribly by everyone who knew him."

