The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 on the 200 block of S. White Horse Pike in Magnolia, 6abc.com said.

A woman driving a car collided with a garbage truck, pushing one of the vehicles into construction workers standing on the side of the road, the outlet said.

Magnolia police had no immediate comment and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office confirmed a fatality.

