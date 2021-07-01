Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Firefighters Burned In Atco Mobile Home Blaze

Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: Camden County IAFF Local 3249
At the scene. Photo Credit: Camden County IAFF Local 3249

A pair of firefighters sustained minor burns in a Wednesday evening Atco house blaze.

Crews responded to Cooper Folly and Grant roads to find a mobile home engulfed in flames with reports of people trapped around 6:20 p.m.

Firefighters attempting to gain entry were burned and treated at the scene, neither requiring transportation to the hospital, officials said.

The fire was deemed under control around 6:50 p.m. No other injuries were reported.

