Firefighters Burned In Atco Mobile Home Blaze

A pair of firefighters sustained minor burns in a Wednesday evening Atco house blaze.

Crews responded to Cooper Folly and Grant roads to find a mobile home engulfed in flames with reports of people trapped around 6:20 p.m.

Firefighters attempting to gain entry were burned and treated at the scene, neither requiring transportation to the hospital, officials said.

The fire was deemed under control around 6:50 p.m. No other injuries were reported.

