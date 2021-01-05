Camden Man, 29, Killed By Gunfire

Authorities are investigating a shooting late Monday that left a 29-year-old man from Camden dead.

Carrie Custis died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Police responded to the 2800 block of N. Constitution Road about 10:30 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area.

Custis was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and ask for anyone with information that could help to come forward.

Anyone with a tip that could help police is urged to call CCPO Detective Matthew Barber at 856-225-5166 or Camden County Police Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7042. Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

