Pennsauken Man, 33, Shot Dead In Camden

The shooting victim was identified as Freddy Alfonso, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

At 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, Camden County Police Department Officers responded to the 1600 block of Pulaski Street in Camden for a ShotSpotter activation, McAulay said.

Police found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Hospital, and he was pronounced dead at 3:36 a.m., the prosecutor said.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Allison Dube-Smith of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-7205 and Detective Vilmary Otero of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-8573. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

