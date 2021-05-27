Camden County Hospital Worker, Mother-To-Be Flower Lee Battle Dies, 21

Camden County hospital worker and mother-to-be Flower Lee Battle died May 12 at the age of 21.

Born in Voorhees, Battle attended Living Faith Christian Center in Pennsauken, her obituary says.

Battle later enrolled at Camden County Vocational and Technical School and had worked at Cooper University Hospital, her Facebook page says.

Battle was also preparing for motherhood, her obituary says.

“Flower embraced becoming a mother to her unborn son, Elliot…she easily connected with those surrounding her and had the ability to have them confide in her no matter the situation,” reads the service program in her memorial.

Battle is survived by her mother, Maria Ruiz; her father, Shilo Battle; her sisters, Sier and Jayda, as well as several extended family members and close friends.

“Flower was truly that expression of love and brought beauty to our lives with her gorgeous smile,” her memorial says.

“Her spirit was so deep that the beauty she beholds will continue to be a forever treasure.”

Battle’s celebration of life was held May 20 at Macedonia Baptist Church on High Street in Westville.

Click here for the full obituary.

