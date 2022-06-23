Suspect Wanted For Eluding Tries To Elude South Jersey Police – Again

A suspect wanted for eluding tried to elude police in Camden County before getting caught in a chase, authorities said.

On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:49 p.m. a Gloucester Township police officer assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit was conducting radar enforcement along College Drive when he observed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit, police said.

The officer activated his warning lights to signal the driver to pull over, however, the vehicle increased its speed along Broadacres Drive before momentarily slowing down as if to pull over, police said.

The suspect driver then increased the vehicle speed and refused to stop for the initial officer.

As the suspect pulled away, he failed to stop at the intersection with Cherrywood Drive, nearly causing a head-on collision simultaneously with two other vehicles, one being a marked Gloucester Township Police patrol unit that was also in the area conducting proactive patrol operations.

At this point the second officer activated his emergency lights and sirens and the suspect slowed the vehicle down, jumped from the driver's side and fled on foot as the vehicle continued on at low speeds before crashing into a parked vehicle, police said.

As officers pursued the suspect on foot through a wooded area additional patrol units responded and set up a perimeter. Officers operating in a plain clothes capacity were able to locate the suspect and radio his location to additional arriving officers who took the suspect into custody without anyone involved sustaining any injuries.

The suspect driver was later found to have an outstanding warrant out of Gloucester City for eluding police.

Jordan J. Herrin, 24, of Berlin was additionally criminally charged by Gloucester Township with eluding, resisting arrest and issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, police said.

Herrin was processed and turned over to Gloucester City Police Department to be processed on their outstanding warrant.

