Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police

Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said.

Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said.

Gloucester Township police said a witness saw the suspect throw a rock at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa's Church located at 13 E. Evesham Road in Runnemede. The suspect then left in a white 2021 Toyota pickup truck. The witness followed the suspect in his vehicle and continued to provide police with information.

At approximately 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, the suspect arrived at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes Church located at 701 Little Gloucester Road, in Blackwood. The witness observed the suspect exit his vehicle and threw a brick through a large window above the main door causing extensive damage, Gloucester Township police said.

The suspect then returned to his vehicle and drove across the parking lot to the Parish Center where he allegedly poured gasoline at the base of the metal flag pole displaying the American Flag and ignited the pole. The maintenance supervisor of the parish also witnessed this and yelled at the suspect to stop, police said. The suspect then fled the area in his vehicle.

A Gloucester Township police officer on patrol spotted the suspect vehicle on the Black Horse Pike near Church Street. The suspect initially failed to stop for police after the emergency lights and sirens were activated.

The suspect drove at a very slow speed, and eventually pulled into Laurelwood 7th Day Adventist Church parking lot on Good Intent Road in Deptford. The suspect was taken into police custody without incident.

During the investigation, a gas can and bricks were observed in the open bed of the suspect’s truck, police said. It was later discovered that at 7:12 a.m., the suspect had lit a large wooden cross on fire in front of Holy Angels Parish, St. Patrick’s Church, located at 86 Cooper Street in Woodbury,

Sirolli was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

