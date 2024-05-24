Theresa Karbach, 69, of Cherry Hill, died as a result of injuries from the crash in Lawnside on May 13 at about 9:30 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Anwar Parham, 29, of North Wales, PA, was charged with death by auto, driving with a suspended license and assault by auto, MacAulay said.

An investigation revealed that Parham was driving at a high rate of speed prior to and during the crash.

A passenger from Karbach's car remains hospitalized, the prosecutor said.

Parham was arrested at Lawnside Police Department on May 23 and remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Samuel Funches of the CCPO Crash Response Investigation Team at (856) 397-4000 and Sergeant Ross Chase of the Lawnside Police Department at (856) 573-6205.

