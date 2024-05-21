South Jersey Man Crashes, Found Shot In Vehicle: Police

The 30-year-old man from Voorhees had a gunshot wound when police arrived at the crash scene at Route 73 and Cooper Road at about 11:15 p.m. on Friday, May 17, Voorhees police said.

The man was brought to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cody Skinner of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 580-6053 and Detective John Loberto of the Voorhees Township Police Department at (856) 428-5400. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

