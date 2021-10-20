South Jersey Police Seek Public's Help Locating Hit-Run Driver With PA License Plates

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help finding a vehicle that allegedly hit and critically hurt a pedestrian, authorities said.

The victim was struck at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of Sicklerville Road in Gloucester Township, police said.

The vehicle was described by police as a white Ford work van or truck with a Pennsylvania registration. The vehicle held a ladder rack and has an enclosed cargo area with “Reading Ready Van” marked on its side.

The vehicle may be missing its passenger side mirror and have damage on the front of its passenger side, police said. It was last seen driving south on Sicklerville Road near Berlin Cross Keys Road.

A man with dark hair and a beard was driving, police said.

Passing motorists reportedly stayed with the victim until police, firefighters and EMS crews arrived. The victim was stabilized and taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with serious injuries to the lower body, police said.

Sicklerville Road was closed for approximately two and a half hours during the initial stages of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Gloucester Township Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT).

The name of the victim was not released by police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call 856-228-4500 or the Gloucester Township Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560. Anonymous texts can be sent to 888777 using the keyword “TIP GLOTWPPD.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.