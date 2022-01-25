Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice
Camden Daily Voice

NJ State Police Investigate Suspicious Fatal Shooting On I-76 In Camden County

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

New Jersey State Police are investigating a suspicious fatal shooting on Interstate 76 eastbound in Camden County. 

At 10:32 p.m. Monday, state troopers were called to a single-car crash and found the driver of a black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500 dead behind the wheel in Mount Ephraim, State Police said.

The man died due to a gunshot wound before the crash, said Trooper Charles Marchan, a state police spokesman. 

The man succumbed to his gunshot injuries while driving and his vehicle went off the road where it struck a highway traffic barrier, Marchan said.

State Police are seeking the public's help with any additional information, Marchan said Tuesday. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or events leading up to it are urged to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 856-783-4900 or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org 

The man's name had not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

