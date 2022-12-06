Mysterious Booms Rattle South Jersey Again

The Navy is investigating whether aircraft carrier training in Maryland caused mysterious noises in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports.

Monday's loud booms and rattling windows marked the second major disturbance in two weeks.

On Nov. 22, residents of Brigantine were abuzz about what sounded like an explosion, as Daily Voice reported. The source of that noise was never identified.

The Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland was scheduled to conduct “noise generating” aircraft carrier training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.

The Naval District Washington Public Affairs Office said Tuesday, Dec. 6 that the Navy was launching an investigation to see if its aircraft created Monday's noise, NJ.com reported.

The latest training is set to continue until Thursday, Dec. 8, according to this noise advisory posted on the Naval Air station's Facebook page.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.