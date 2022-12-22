Camden County Woman Charged With Leaving Scene Of Fatal Pedestrian Crash, Second Vehicle Sought

A Camden County woman has been charged in connection with a motor vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Lindenwold, authorities said.

Raquel M. Syvertson, 52, of Atco, was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy, Jr.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5:42 p.m. Lindenwold police were dispatched to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike.

The pedestrian who was struck was identified as Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale. Baruwal was treated at the scene by EMS and paramedics and taken to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital. Baruwal was pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m. that night.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team responded to the scene. During the investigation, detectives learned that two vehicles – a light-colored Tesla sedan and a dark-colored, small SUV, possibly a Buick Encore – were involved in the accident, MacAulay said.

Syvertson turned herself in at the Lindenwold Police Department on Wednesday. It was determined that she was the driver of the Tesla. She was issued a summons and released on her own recognizance.

Detectives are still seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the dark-colored SUV involved in this crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Samuel Funches III of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 397-4000 / funchess@ccprosecutor.org or Detective Jesus Bonilla of the Lindenwold Police Department at (856) 784-7566 / jbonilla@Lindenwoldpd.com. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.