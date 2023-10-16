A Few Clouds 50°

Man Convicted In Murder, Sexual Assault Of 23-Month-Old Child In South Jersey

A 29-year-old man from Manahawkin has been convicted for the murder and sexual assault of a 23-month-old child, authorities said.

Gloucester City police
Jon Craig
Michael Disporto was found guilty on Friday, Oct. 13, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester City Police Chief Brian Morrell. 

Disporto faces a life sentence in prison, they said.

On July 3, 2016, the Gloucester City Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive child. A.S. was transported to Cooper University Hospital where she was found to have suffered extensive injuries as well as signs of being sexually abused, they said.

A.S. was pronounced deceased on July 5, 2016. Her death was ruled a homicide and the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

