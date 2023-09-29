Man, 36, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

Julian Dickerson of Camden was found fatally wounded on Thursday night, Sept. 28, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

At 9:03 p.m., Camden County Police Department officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Camden.

Police found Dickerson suffering from gunshot wounds on the 900 block of Mechanic Street, they said. Officers took him to Cooper University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m., they said.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Allison Dube-Smith of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (609) 575-6069 and Detective Maria Bagby of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6947.

