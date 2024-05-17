Camden Man, 24, Shot Dead In Broad Daylight: Prosecutor

Marcus Corbitt was pronounced dead about an hour after the shooting on the 800 block of Princeton Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire. Police found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They transported him to Cooper University Hospital, and he was pronounced deceased at 1:15 p.m.

No arrests had been made.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erica DiLolle of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5539 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537.

