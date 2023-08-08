Laurel Springs Restaurant Manager, 56, Killed By DUI Driver Mourned By Patrons

Frank J. Bersani Jr., 56, of Laurel Springs, worked as general manager at Colardo's for 40 years until he was allegedly killed by a drunken driver on July 27.

A 36-year-old woman from Gloucester County was charged with DWI, assault by auto and reckless vehicular homicide in the fatal crash.

"Our hearts were shattered when Frank was tragically taken from us way too soon," ToniAnn Lopez, his goddaughter, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Frank leaves behind three children, Athena, Dawn and Frank. The GoFundMe will help raise money for their further education.

Frank was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved his family, the page says.

Joseph La Rocca, a former co-worker, wrote: "He was a gentle Giant with an even bigger heart. The outpouring of love and support since this horrible news is a testament of the man he was. His equally huge smile and infectious laugh will be missed."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

