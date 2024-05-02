On Wednesday, May 1 at approximately 9 p.m., Gloucester Township police responded to Sicklerville Road near Kings Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

Police found two vehicles in the roadway with severe damage. The drivers were taken to local hospitals with possible serious injuries, police said.

Sicklerville Road was closed between Garwood Road and Jarvis Road for several hours during the investigation. The crash is being investigated by the Gloucester Township Police Serious Crash Investigation Team (SCIT).

Station 85 Lambs Terrance Fire Department, Virtua Paramedics and Inspira Basic Life Support assisted at the crash scene.

All names are being withheld pending further investigation and notifications.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information, call the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at (856) 842-5560.

