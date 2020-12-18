Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Report: GNC Closes Additional 40 New Jersey Stores

Cecilia Levine
GNC closed its store in Denville's The Shoppes At Union Hill.
After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June, GNC has announced closures of an additional 40 stores.

The nutritional supplement company had originally planned on closing just 10 stores.

According to NJ.com, the following 50 stores have either closed, or will soon:

  • Blackwood, Gloucester Premium Outlets
  • Bridgewater, Bridgewater Commons
  • Cinnaminson, The Shoppes At Cinnaminson
  • Closter, Heidenberg Plaza
  • Delran, Hartford Corners
  • Denville, The Shoppes At Union Hill
  • Denville,  Diamond Spring Road
  • Deptford, Deptford Mall
  • East Hanover, Hanover Commons
  • East Rutherford, American Dream Mall
  • Eatontown, Monmouth Mall
  • Edison, Menlo Park Mall
  • Fort Lee, Washington Bridge Plaza
  • Gibbstown, Harmony Road
  • Hazlet, Bayshore Plaza
  • Hillsborough, Hillsborough Centre
  • Pennington, Hopewell Crossing Shopping Center
  • Jersey City, Hudson Mall
  • Jersey City, International Financial Center
  • Lawrenceville, Quaker Bridge Mall
  • Livingston Livingston Mall
  • Lumberton, Lumberton Plaza
  • Lyndhurst, Veterans Square
  • Manahawkin, Stafford Square Mall
  • Manasquan, The Wall Towne Center
  • Marlboro, Brooks Edge Plaza
  • Mays Landing, Hamilton Mall
  • Medford, Sharps Run Shopping Center
  • Middletown, Town Brook Commons
  • Montague, Tri-State Mall
  • Oakland, Copper Tree Plaza
  • Old Bridge, The Shoppes At Old Bridge
  • Paramus, Paramus Park Mall
  • Parsippany, Arlington Plaza
  • Pennsville, Pennsville Marketplace
  • Pompton Plains, Plaza 23
  • Princeton, MarketFair
  • Sewell, Mill Pond Village
  • Short Hills, Mall at Short Hills
  • Toms River, Ocean County Mall
  • Toms River, Tri-City Plaza
  • Turnersville, Cross Keys Commons
  • Vineland, Cumberland Mall
  • Waretown, Waretown Town Center
  • Watchung, Blue Star Shopping Center
  • Wayne, Plaza Square
  • Wayne, Willowbrook Mall
  • West Berlin, Berlin Circle Plaza Shopping Center
  • Willingboro, Willingsboro Plaza

The company's website says there are currently 70 GNC stores in New Jersey.

