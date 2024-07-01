Huge Cache Of Fireworks, Explosives Snuffed Out By Arrest Of Winslow Township Man: Police

For several months, residents on Fleming Pike complained of loud explosions in the Hammonton section of Winslow Township, police said.

Kenneth Baldino, 71, of Hay Road, Winslow Township, was charged after a search of his home and a business, township police said on Monday, July 1. Charges include risking widespread injury, possession of destructive devices and possession of high-capacity magazines, police said.

A large quantity of explosives, illegal fireworks and high-capacity firearm magazines were seized, police said.

The Camden County Sheriff's Department SERT and Sheriff's bomb squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted, they said.

Baldino was sent to Camden County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.