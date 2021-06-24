Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Clementon Park & Splashworld Reopening After Foreclosure
Business

Had Your Fill Of Chick-fil-A? Not In Camden County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Grilled spicy chicken deluxe sandwich from Chick-fil-A
Grilled spicy chicken deluxe sandwich from Chick-fil-A Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A plans to open a new chicken joint in South Jersey next week, the chain announced.

The fast-food chain will open the new restaurant at 301 White Horse Pike in Barrington, Camden County, on Tuesday.

Last week, the popular fast-food chicken chain announced it was opening a new Chick-fil-A along Route 1 in Lawrenceville, Mercer County.

The date for that opening had not been announced.

New Jersey already has 50 Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Last summer, the chain opened several new chicken joints in Middlesex County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.