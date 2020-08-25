Another Chick-Fil-A Lands In Central Jersey

A new popular Chick-fil-A eatery is opening in Old Bridge next month.

The chain announced its newest fast-food joint will open on Sept. 10 at 770 Texas Road.

Located near The Shoppes at Old Bridge off Route 9, the restaurant has posted job openings on its Facebook page.

Chick-fil-A previously announced another new restaurant in Middlesex County which opens on Thursday in South Plainfield at 4801 Stelton Road as reported here.

There are more than 40 Chick-fil-A eateries in the Garden State, according to the company website.

The chain also plans opening New Jersey restaurants in Edison, North Brunswick, Barrington and Linden.

Because of COVID-19, indoor dining remains temporarily closed in New Jersey. But the chain also has drive-thru and curbside pickup.

Delivery service will be offered via via DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.