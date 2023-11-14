Bicyclist, 27, Fatally Struck By Car Crossing Over White Horse Pike: Police

Nicholas Krier was heading north on S. Franklin Avenue approaching Route 30, and was struck by a 47-year-old woman operating a Subaru Outback while trying to cross over White Horse Pike, just before 5 a.m. in Berlin, local police said.

A witness said the Subaru had a green light when it crossed the intersection of Route 30 and S Franklin Avenue,

The eastbound Subaru driver immediately stopped and stayed at the scene. Krier later died.

Any further witnesses are requested to contact Sgt. Arthur Knapp of the Berlin Police Department at 856-807-1035 or Det. Samuel Funches of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-614-8083. The accident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.