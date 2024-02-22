Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Haddon Township

Maria Rios-Reyes, 65, of Haddon Township, was fatally hit on Feb. 11 near East Holly Avenue, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Rios-Reyes founded a local cleaning company, Crystal Cleaning Services, according to an obituary published by Popiolek Funeral Home.

“Above all, Cristina will always be remembered for her strong faith and her love of family,” the obit said.

She is survived by two children, two grandchildren and numerous siblings.

