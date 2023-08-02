A Few Clouds 74°

Winners: Pair of Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $40K

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets worth $40,000 sold for the Tuesday, August 1, Mega Millions drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Burlington County: Wawa #960, 1115 Route 73 and Howard Blvd., Mt. Laurel;
  • Ocean County: Lang’s Liquors, 2401 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom;

A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Middlesex County at Shoprite of Perth Amboy, 365 Convery Blvd., Perth Amboy.

There were seven third-tier prize-winning lottery tickets sold statewide. 

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, August 1, drawing were: 08, 24, 30, 45, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The jackpot now rolls to $1.25 billion.

