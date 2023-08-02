Winners: Pair of Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home $40K

The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Burlington County: Wawa #960, 1115 Route 73 and Howard Blvd., Mt. Laurel;

Ocean County: Lang’s Liquors, 2401 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom;

A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Middlesex County at Shoprite of Perth Amboy, 365 Convery Blvd., Perth Amboy.

There were seven third-tier prize-winning lottery tickets sold statewide.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, August 1, drawing were: 08, 24, 30, 45, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The jackpot now rolls to $1.25 billion.

