Troopers responded to the crash at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 on Chairville Road in Southampton, according to New Jersey State Police.

Based on a preliminary investigation a Harley Davidson motorcycle lost directional control and the rider sustained a non-life-threatening injury, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.

