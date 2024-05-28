According to his obituary on the Bradley Funeral Home website, visitation for Justin Rapp will be held Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30 at the Bradley Funeral Home in Evesham.

A funeral service will be held directly after Thursday's visitation, at 11 a.m. A graveside service will also be held Thursday at Locustwood Memorial Park.

Justin’s favorite things to do were fishing, welding, working, being outside and riding bikes that he would buy and fix up, according to his obituary.

"He loved being with his family and was a free spirit, with the best heart," his obit said.

His brother Jaden was nothing short of heartbroken.

